Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,556,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 394,609 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 3.28% of Univar Solutions worth $135,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 210,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 76,161 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 221,090 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Univar Solutions stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.16. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 14.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.84 per share, for a total transaction of $166,880.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNVR. Berenberg Bank raised Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Univar Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Univar Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Univar Solutions from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Univar Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

