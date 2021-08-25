Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 152,064 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,437,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152,064 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises about 0.5% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $313,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its stake in Citigroup by 3,877.8% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C stock traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.66. 799,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,008,650. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.49 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.54. The company has a market cap of $149.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.97.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

