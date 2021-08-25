Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,870,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 70,106 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.35% of DuPont de Nemours worth $144,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after buying an additional 40,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,649,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.96. 67,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $39.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.24.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

