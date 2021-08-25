Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,644,672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 337,115 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $193,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.71. 904,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,182,763. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.60. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $59.43. The stock has a market cap of $251.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

