Ryan Specialty Group (RYAN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st. Analysts expect Ryan Specialty Group to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:RYAN opened at $32.80 on Wednesday. Ryan Specialty Group has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $32.88.

Get Ryan Specialty Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ryan Specialty Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.