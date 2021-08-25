Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) PT Lowered to C$3.00 at National Bank Financial

Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sabina Gold & Silver in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sabina Gold & Silver has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.38.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGSVF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 123,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,011. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34. Sabina Gold & Silver has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.80.

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

