Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Trading 7.9% Higher

Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)’s stock price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.32 and last traded at $10.29. 97,923 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,136,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.54.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho cut their target price on Sabre from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get Sabre alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.23.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.07. Sabre had a negative return on equity of 442.63% and a negative net margin of 83.81%. The business had revenue of $419.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 405.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sabre Co. will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Sabre news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $225,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,114,270 shares in the company, valued at $16,725,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David J. Shirk sold 48,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $674,338.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,167 shares of company stock worth $1,179,888. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 225.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,310,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987,281 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Sabre by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 226,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sabre in the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000.

About Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.