Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Hits New 1-Year High at $255.01

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $255.01 and last traded at $255.01, with a volume of 486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAIA. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,101,000 after buying an additional 106,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Saia by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $184,645,000 after buying an additional 7,864 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

