Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Sets New 12-Month High at $255.01

Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $255.01 and last traded at $255.01, with a volume of 486 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $249.35.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.92.

Get Saia alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $219.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.32, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total value of $1,190,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,620.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Saia during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Saia by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 96.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saia Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.