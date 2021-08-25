Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 431.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLRX opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 25.64% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,948,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,314,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 124,192 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $1,850,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 338.4% during the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 548,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

