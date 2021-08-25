salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.23 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report sales of $6.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for salesforce.com’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.28 billion. salesforce.com reported sales of $5.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that salesforce.com will report full year sales of $25.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $25.78 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $30.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.95 billion to $31.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover salesforce.com.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.31.

NYSE CRM traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 366,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,760,919. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.84. salesforce.com has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market cap of $242.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total value of $5,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after buying an additional 58,643 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $279,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

