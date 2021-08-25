salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the CRM provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.54% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CRM. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.66.
NYSE CRM opened at $259.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.84. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $201.51 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a market cap of $240.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.09.
In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total transaction of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,174,530.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.02, for a total transaction of $5,120,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 613,481 shares of company stock valued at $150,399,892. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,228,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,955,254,000 after buying an additional 2,186,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,472,998 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $735,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
About salesforce.com
salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.
