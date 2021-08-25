salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.36-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.85. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.2-26.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.02 billion.salesforce.com also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.360-$4.380 EPS.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of salesforce.com from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $283.31.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $260.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,699,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,397,866. The company has a market cap of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.84.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.15, for a total value of $1,015,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,431 shares in the company, valued at $20,174,530.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 617,781 shares of company stock valued at $151,521,160. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in salesforce.com stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.79% of salesforce.com worth $4,046,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

