Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates “GBX 3,580” Price Target for Diageo (LON:DGE)

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,580 ($46.77) price objective by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DGE. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,540 ($46.25) to GBX 3,700 ($48.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,200 ($54.87) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective on shares of Diageo and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,658.13 ($47.79).

Diageo stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,526 ($46.07). 527,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,418,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,253 ($29.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,641 ($47.57). The stock has a market cap of £82.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,519.09.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,602 ($47.06) per share, for a total transaction of £8,284.60 ($10,823.88). Also, insider Kathryn Mikells sold 643 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,487 ($45.56), for a total value of £22,421.41 ($29,293.72). Insiders acquired a total of 237 shares of company stock valued at $852,670 over the last ninety days.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

