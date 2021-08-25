Savant Capital LLC Acquires 315 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,498,274 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,481,340,000 after buying an additional 1,360,774 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 666,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $100,215,000 after buying an additional 495,899 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,745,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,120,096,000 after buying an additional 423,085 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 59.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 769,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,743,000 after buying an additional 288,358 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,200,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $179,691,000 after purchasing an additional 258,798 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $160.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $162.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.24. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.75.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. lifted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.36.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Further Reading: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.