Savant Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,771 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. United Bank grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 22,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank OZK grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.5% during the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 57,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.3% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 52,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares in the last quarter. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $68.52 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $56.75 and a one year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. Equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.43%.

In other news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.83.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.