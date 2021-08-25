Savant Capital LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Savant Capital LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $547,338,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,190.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,060,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $160,696,000 after purchasing an additional 978,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after purchasing an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWD stock opened at $162.59 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $113.57 and a one year high of $163.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $159.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

