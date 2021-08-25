Savant Capital LLC Reduces Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,187,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,006,000 after buying an additional 869,079 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,591,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,767,000 after buying an additional 430,470 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,569,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,905,000 after buying an additional 416,884 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,957,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,590,000 after buying an additional 343,736 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,608,000 after buying an additional 236,107 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.82. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $82.34.

