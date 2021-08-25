Savant Capital LLC Sells 170 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Savant Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 6.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,240,000. Welch Group LLC grew its position in Chevron by 36.3% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 366,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,429,000 after acquiring an additional 97,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 59,539 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $97.84 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $113.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.07. The company has a market capitalization of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently -2,680.00%.

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.70.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

