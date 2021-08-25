Scala (XLA) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Scala has a total market capitalization of $3.63 million and $4,477.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

