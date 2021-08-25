ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. ScanSource has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.54. The firm has a market cap of $912.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 1.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ScanSource stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.19% of ScanSource worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SCSC shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

