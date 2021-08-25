Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCFLF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

SCFLF stock remained flat at $$8.69 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.80. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.07.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG is a holding company. The firm engages in the supply of products and solutions for the automotive and industrial sectors. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Automotive Aftermarket and Industrial segments. The Automotive OEM segment organizes its business in the Engine Systems, Transmission Systems, E-Mobility, and Chassis Systems business divisions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.