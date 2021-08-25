Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Score Media and Gaming Inc. (NYSE:SCR) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 834,037 shares.The stock last traded at $34.46 and had previously closed at $33.80.

SCR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Score Media and Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Score Media and Gaming from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -32.82. The company has a quick ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.35.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The healthcare company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.51). Score Media and Gaming had a negative return on equity of 94.31% and a negative net margin of 350.92%. The business had revenue of $5.19 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Score Media and Gaming Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Score Media and Gaming by 59.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,391 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,327 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Score Media and Gaming by 82.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,746 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Score Media and Gaming by 160.0% in the second quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 52,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Score Media and Gaming by 527.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,976 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 93,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in Score Media and Gaming by 2.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 98,635 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter.

Score Media and Gaming Company Profile (NYSE:SCR)

Score Media & Gaming, Inc engages in the development of mobile sports applications. Its media app theScore delivers personalized live scores, news, statistics, and betting information from teams, leagues, and players. The company’s sports betting app theScore Bet delivers an immersive and holistic mobile sports betting experience.

