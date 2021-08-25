ScPrime Price Hits $0.0756 (SCP)

ScPrime (CURRENCY:SCP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. During the last seven days, ScPrime has traded up 32.3% against the dollar. One ScPrime coin can currently be bought for $0.0756 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and $10,821.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002394 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000374 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00052861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00054135 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.42 or 0.00125896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $77.17 or 0.00158161 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 44,041,676 coins and its circulating supply is 37,358,065 coins. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me . ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime Coin Trading

ScPrime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ScPrime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

