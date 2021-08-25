Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Receives $280.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $280.09.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Cowen boosted their price objective on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,395,213 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $7,231,584,000 after buying an additional 188,500 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 2.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,812,943 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,694,635,000 after buying an additional 209,239 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 30.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,288,239 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,177,550,000 after buying an additional 998,983 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 520.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,345,583 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $918,698,000 after buying an additional 2,806,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 1.9% in the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,205,370 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $715,535,000 after buying an additional 60,533 shares during the last quarter. 49.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE traded up $8.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $320.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,072,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,701,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.58. SEA has a 52 week low of $135.28 and a 52 week high of $328.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $287.25. The company has a market capitalization of $163.86 billion, a PE ratio of -89.41 and a beta of 1.30.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 26.46% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SEA will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

