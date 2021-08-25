Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.58. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $978.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Worthington Industries will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 104,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 18.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.

