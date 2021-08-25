Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR)

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 29th.
Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $59.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $35.69 and a 52 week high of $75.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.08.
In other Worthington Industries news, Director Sidney A. Ribeau sold 8,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.16, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,792,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,718.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,239,822. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 69.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 32.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 104,066.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,335,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Worthington Industries by 18.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.
About Worthington Industries
Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit which operates eight manufacturing facilities and three consolidated joint ventures.
Recommended Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF
Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.