Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Nucor (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor (NYSE:NUE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $6.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $5.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.50 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NUE. Argus raised their target price on shares of Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $123.25 on Monday. Nucor has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock valued at $15,115,839. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 222.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,039,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $675,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857,349 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth about $84,665,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 35.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,335,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,581,604,000 after acquiring an additional 661,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

