Sector Gamma AS Sells 23,501 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Sector Gamma AS decreased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,501 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health accounts for about 2.4% of Sector Gamma AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sector Gamma AS owned about 0.08% of Elanco Animal Health worth $13,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 16,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,445.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 568,577 shares in the company, valued at $16,886,736.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.67. 30,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,957,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.28. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $37.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Gabelli raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

