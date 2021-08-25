Sector Gamma AS Sells 56,906 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Sector Gamma AS lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 284,145 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 56,906 shares during the period. Incyte makes up about 4.2% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Incyte were worth $23,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.3% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Incyte by 156.0% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 13,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Incyte by 0.8% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 94,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.91. 18,255 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,110. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.46. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $71.91 and a one year high of $101.47.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.95 million. Incyte had a net margin of 12.41% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Yao Wenqing sold 27,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $2,321,551.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INCY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Incyte from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

