Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) Announces GBX 20 Dividend

Secure Trust Bank PLC (LON:STB) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

STB stock opened at GBX 1,340 ($17.51) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £249.75 million and a P/E ratio of 6.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,190.75. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 590 ($7.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

STB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,845 ($24.11) to GBX 1,848 ($24.14) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

