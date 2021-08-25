Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) Receives $9.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seelos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Seelos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Seelos Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of Seelos Therapeutics stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 44,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,137. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45. Seelos Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $219.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 3.04.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Seelos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Seelos Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Seelos Therapeutics by 22,020.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.46% of the company’s stock.

Seelos Therapeutics Company Profile

Seelos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and advancement of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs for the benefit of patients with central nervous system disorders. The firm’s portfolio includes several late-stage clinical assets targeting indications including Acute Suicidal Ideation and Behavior in Major Depressive Disorder �or Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, �amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Sanfilippo syndrome, Parkinson’s disease, other psychiatric and movement disorders plus orphan diseases.

