Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Shares Bought by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 182,172 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $7,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Select Medical news, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 209,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,832,937. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $32.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

SEM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

