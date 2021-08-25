Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,320 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 1,440.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum China alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUMC traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,260. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum China currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.18.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.