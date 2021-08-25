Selective Wealth Management Inc. Buys Shares of 740 Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 14,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 552,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,169 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period.

Shares of XLG traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,067. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.29. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $249.34 and a 1 year high of $345.22.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

