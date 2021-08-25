Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $149,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 32.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 13,281 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $982,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 302,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,073,000 after acquiring an additional 9,819 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. 66.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OHI traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $33.70. 66,532 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,318. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 82.97%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Capital One Financial downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.23.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

