Selective Wealth Management Inc. Has $545,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 97.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,538 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its stake in 3M by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in 3M by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,800,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,502,913,000 after acquiring an additional 73,832 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,392,922 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,071,196,000 after purchasing an additional 265,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Argus lifted their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,367. The company has a market cap of $112.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.19. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

