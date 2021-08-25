Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $198,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,035,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,943,000 after buying an additional 3,487,285 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth $99,412,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,551,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,054,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7,785.8% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 864,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,607,000 after purchasing an additional 854,028 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 79,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,501,717. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.05. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.03 and a 52-week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

