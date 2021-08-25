Selective Wealth Management Inc. Invests $261,000 in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,370,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 856,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,111,000 after buying an additional 64,862 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 150,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,058,000 after buying an additional 84,046 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after buying an additional 7,542 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its position in Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 118,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after buying an additional 71,817 shares during the period.

SOCL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,091. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.64. Global X Funds – Global X Social Media ETF has a 52-week low of $46.27 and a 52-week high of $79.00.

