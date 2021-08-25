Selective Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,828 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 40,911 shares during the quarter. HP accounts for 1.6% of Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 344.8% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 99,030 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,473,560 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $46,786,000 after buying an additional 240,050 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 171,767 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 55,408 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

HP stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 502,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,263,508. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.23.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

