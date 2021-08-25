Selective Wealth Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Selective Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 57.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.84. 121,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,952,527. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.65. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Corning’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,457 shares of company stock valued at $6,899,810 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.13.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

