Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S trimmed its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 85.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,921 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned about 0.08% of Service Co. International worth $6,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCI. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 246.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Service Co. International by 66.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 81.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $6,808,965.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,169,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory T. Sangalis sold 20,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.42, for a total value of $1,105,794.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 144,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,745,846.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 473,803 shares of company stock valued at $29,948,804 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCI traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.16. 15,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,088. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Service Co. International has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $65.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.32.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 28.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SCI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.