Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 725 ($9.47) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SHB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Shaftesbury from GBX 610 ($7.97) to GBX 625 ($8.17) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reiterated a reduce rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) price objective on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Shaftesbury from GBX 435 ($5.68) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, assumed coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 588 ($7.68).

Shaftesbury stock traded up GBX 9.39 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 650.39 ($8.50). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 543,069. The company has a quick ratio of 12.33, a current ratio of 13.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion and a PE ratio of -2.91. Shaftesbury has a twelve month low of GBX 407 ($5.32) and a twelve month high of GBX 674.50 ($8.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 599.38.

Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.

