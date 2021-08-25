Shaker Financial Services LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 36,491 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGT. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth $161,000.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock remained flat at $$13.04 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 70,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,816. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a one year low of $10.95 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

