Shaker Financial Services LLC Sells 56,160 Shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL)

Shaker Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The New Ireland Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IRL) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,160 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC owned 2.46% of The New Ireland Fund worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRL. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 5.8% during the first quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 320,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 17,610 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The New Ireland Fund by 24.5% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in The New Ireland Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $877,000. 42.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IRL traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.12. 4,776 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,835. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.41. The New Ireland Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The New Ireland Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. The Fund objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation through investment in equity securities of Irish companies. The company was founded on December 14, 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

