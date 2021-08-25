Shawn Cross Sells 9,700 Shares of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) Stock

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTI) CFO Shawn Cross sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $292,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shawn Cross also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Applied Molecular Transport alerts:

On Thursday, August 19th, Shawn Cross sold 300 shares of Applied Molecular Transport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $9,003.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTI opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. Applied Molecular Transport Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $78.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -14.41 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.70.

Applied Molecular Transport (NASDAQ:AMTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Equities analysts expect that Applied Molecular Transport Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Molecular Transport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMTI. State Street Corp raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 124.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,339,000 after acquiring an additional 670,921 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 34.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,825,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,349,000 after acquiring an additional 469,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 30.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,017,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,517,000 after acquiring an additional 237,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 19.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,045,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,825,000 after acquiring an additional 169,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in Applied Molecular Transport by 18.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 775,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,462,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Molecular Transport

Applied Molecular Transport Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of a pipeline of oral biologic product candidates to treat autoimmune, inflammatory, metabolic, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is AMT-101, a gastrointestinal (GI) selective oral fusion of rhIL-10 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and related inflammatory indications.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Molecular Transport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Molecular Transport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.