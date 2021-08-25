Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:SSDOY opened at $63.32 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.98. Shiseido has a 12-month low of $56.00 and a 12-month high of $79.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of -372.47 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Shiseido had a positive return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. As a group, research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shiseido

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

