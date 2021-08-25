Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) to post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirty Two analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.24 billion. Shopify reported sales of $767.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year sales of $4.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $6.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Shopify.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%.

Several research analysts have commented on SHOP shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

NYSE SHOP traded up $13.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,552.24. 795,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,360,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 16.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.14, a PEG ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. Shopify has a fifty-two week low of $839.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,650.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,505.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,187,853,000 after buying an additional 592,422 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Shopify by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,414,461,000 after buying an additional 392,446 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Shopify by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after buying an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Shopify by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $528,766,000 after buying an additional 323,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shopify in the 1st quarter valued at $337,256,000. 55.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

