ShowHand Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 25th. ShowHand has a market capitalization of $116,294.43 and approximately $2.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ShowHand coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.76 or 0.00054208 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00051749 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $369.77 or 0.00778024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099093 BTC.

ShowHand Profile

ShowHand (CRYPTO:HAND) is a coin. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 coins. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ShowHand’s official website is www.showhand.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ShowHand is a decentralized gaming platform combined with an instant payment method that uses blockchain technology. The ShowHand platform offers the users the chance to review the code to confirm is not rigged due to be open-source and also is a traditional gaming platform that allows the users to play a variety of games Poker, BlackJack and Baccarat. On the other side of the project, the payment method acts as a faster mechanism to the payments & rewards, eliminates the high fees and rejected payments. The HAND token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token used to play in games, reward players and acts as a payment method. “

ShowHand Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShowHand should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

