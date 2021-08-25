Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Cuts Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 12,573.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,239,000 after purchasing an additional 510,473 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,112,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,263,000 after acquiring an additional 392,749 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,479,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,964,000 after acquiring an additional 384,597 shares in the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,309,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,469,000.

IWS stock opened at $117.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.18. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $77.36 and a 12 month high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

