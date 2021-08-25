Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Grows Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $232.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $234.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.55.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.17%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 119,303 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.33, for a total value of $26,166,726.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at $93,459,144.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

